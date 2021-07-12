Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Second Eight

Hexagons Logo Collection

Second Eight
Second Eight
Hexagons Logo Collection graphic design moving bold branding best concepts collection abstract hexagon lines design simple brand identity symbol mark logo
Hexagons Logo Collection graphic design moving bold branding best concepts collection abstract hexagon lines design simple brand identity symbol mark logo
Hexagons Logo Collection

This is a new project I just uploaded at my Behance portfolio which includes different Hexagon logos done with different concepts throughout the years!

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122965939/Hexagon-Logo-Collection-SecondEight

Let me know what you think!

Get in touch with me:

contact@secondeight.netwww.secondeight.netInstagramBehance

Second Eight
Second Eight
Designing brands through shapes
