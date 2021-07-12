Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Line Icon Pack - Solid Variant v2

Line Icon Pack - Solid Variant v2 iconograpy icon pack icon set web icons ui icons interface icons icon filled icons minimal icons adobexd sketch figma freebie icons
For those who know the Line Icon Pack - the freebie stroke icons collection for UI Design (you can download it here: https://www.petrbilek.com/products/line-icon-pack) I am working hard on bringing a Solid Variant of those icons alive.

Here is a first sneak-peak of 12 devices icons.

Hope you enjoy it.
P.

Petr Bilek
Design for users. Work for passion. Live for family.
