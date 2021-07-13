Restaurant Business Graphics: Cooking Process Illustration

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
We are continuing the restaurant series. We’ve posted other illustrations on this topic in this, this, and this shot.
This fresh and juicy business illustration shows all the lightness and dynamics of the restaurant business.
For the client, this picture is an appetite-inducing one, plus it explains the processes behind the closed doors of a restaurant kitchen.
The colors chosen for this illustration are contrasting, appetizing. These muted and earthy shades are not trivial – they stand out.
