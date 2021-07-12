🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Дизайн музыкального проигрывателя/ Music Player 009
Подсказка по дизайну ...
Создайте музыкальный проигрыватель. Обратите внимание на элементы управления, размещение, изображения, такие как исполнитель или обложка альбома и т. Д. Также обратите внимание на тип устройства, на котором воспроизводится музыка. Панель управления в туристическом автобусе, умных часах или через веб-браузер. У каждого типа устройства будут разные требования, особенности и ограничения, которые необходимо учитывать.
Design Hint...
Design a music player. Consider the controls, placements, imagery such as the artist or album cover, etc. Also, consider the device type that's playing the music. A dashboard in a tourbus, a smartwatch, or via a web browser. Each deveice type will have different requirements, features, and restrictions to consider.