Boarding Pass
Hello! 👋
Today I want to share with you my latest design exploration for Boarding Pass. Using mobile boarding passes helps us to reduce waste and help the environment.

As always tried to keep it minimal & simple!
I hope you'll like it!

If you're looking for a reliable partner to design and develop your own solution, you should definitely check out @GogoApps

