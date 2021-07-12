f1studioz

Euro 2020

Congratulations Italy!!

Italy faced England, with the home side taking the lead early on through Luke Shaw, but after Leonardo Bonucci's leveller the game went to extra time and then penalties, where Italy prevailed 3-2.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
