Tournament brackets for esport

Tournament brackets for esport match report graphic design interactive product design gaming design event cs:go counter-strike interface ux ui website brackets esport cybersport ladder game tournament
Redesigned interactive brackets for HLTV.org.

Hover on your favorite team, to see their journey through the bracket.

Click on a match to see our match report of how the game went.

Try it out live at: https://www.hltv.org/events/5469/iem-cologne-2021

