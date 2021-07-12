Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hesam Sanei

blender inside blender

blender inside blender text bubble camera keyboard orange plant character robot ui illustration render b3d cycles 3d blender
made this one in collaboration with my dear friend Sami.
she sketched the idea on paper and I turned it to a 3D scene inside blender.

I'm gonna teach a beginner's course to 3D design with blender in August and this illustration is going to be used as it's poster, I hope you guys like it 🤟😄
