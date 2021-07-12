Finance Apps - Card Management

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Everyone usually has a lot of credit cards in their wallet and it is quite difficult to find out the information on each card because you have to check it in the app on each card. In this exploration, I created a finance app to digitally manage all the cards in your wallet.
I would love to hear your feedback on this shot
Thank you🤩
_______
Instagram | Medium | Linkedin