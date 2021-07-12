Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ihor Hrynda
EPAM Design Team

Streaming platform concept. Pt 1.

Ihor Hrynda
EPAM Design Team
Ihor Hrynda for EPAM Design Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Streaming platform concept. Pt 1. web app design web app ui design dashboard branding clean userinterfacedesign motion graphics amazon animation netflix video ux concept user interface dribbble ui streaming
Streaming platform concept. Pt 1. web app design web app ui design dashboard branding clean userinterfacedesign motion graphics amazon animation netflix video ux concept user interface dribbble ui streaming
Download color palette
  1. Streaming platform concept. Pt 1.mp4
  2. Frame 11.png
  3. Frame 10.png

Hello guys, a streaming platform concept to your attention.
Let me know what you think.

More works are on the way, follow us for further updates!
EPAM Design Lviv
/Ihor Hrynda

EPAM Design Team
EPAM Design Team
Hire Us

More by EPAM Design Team

View profile
    • Like