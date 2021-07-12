Business Flyer | Creative Flyer | One Page Brochure | Marketing

Hello there,

This is one page brochure design for compliance401k company which is in USA. The buyer asked me for a nice looking modern, creative, one page corporate brochure to add their company presentation and this is the final presentation output of that one page brochure design.

KEY FEATURES OF THIS FLYER DESIGN :

* A4 Portrait Size

* Fully Editable Design

* Free Fonts Used

* Premium Photo Used

* Unique Design and Artwork

* Creative manual design

* Clean, modern, corporate ,creative flyer design

* Following Brand Guideline

* 300 DPI

* CMYK Color Mode

* Print Ready File

* PDF

* Adobe InDesign File.

DO YOU WANT TO PURCHASE AN ORDER OR HIRE REMOTELY?

GET IN TOUCH HERE

Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com

WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965

Get Service, Grow Business!