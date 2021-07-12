Prilista - Beautiful Handwritten Font, from Victorytype Studio, is a handwritten font, suitable for any projects such as: logos, branding projects, homeware designs, product packaging, mugs, quotes, posters, shopping bags, t-shirts, book covers, name card, invitation cards, greeting cards, label, photography, watermark, special events, and all your other luxury projects that need a handwritten taste.

============================================================

What’s Included :

Prilista (OTF/TTF/WOFF)*

Web Font

Ligature, Alternate & Swashes

Works on PC & Mac

Simple installations

Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even work on Microsoft Word.

PUA Encoded Characters – Fully accessible without additional design software.

Fonts include support for 65 languages