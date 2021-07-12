When He Comes | Cover art illustration

I did this illustration for the cover of a Techno-House musical single, I think it's one of my favorite characters because of the use of color and the idea of a loud, psychedelic character.

When I illustrate a cover with vectors I like to give it volume details and textures that enrich the image and invite the receiver to stop for a moment and appreciate the elements that make up the image.

Any comments, suggestions or feedback will be well received, thank you for your time!

Get to know the complete project at: https://www.instagram.com/p/CRJmQQfhrCW/