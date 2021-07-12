Merixstudio

Shieldly - Insurance website

Shieldly - Insurance website website insurer accidents progress bar button forms injuries health body parts colors responsive web design web app safety steps money character design illustration web design insurance wizard
Today we would like to present a desktop version for Shieldly, insurance service.
Shieldly allows you to fastly report damages, road collisions etc. to the insurer. Enjoy!

