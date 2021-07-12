Shieldly - Insurance website

Hi!

Today we would like to present a desktop version for Shieldly, insurance service.

Shieldly allows you to fastly report damages, road collisions etc. to the insurer. Enjoy!

We’re available for new projects! Learn more at Merixstudio.

---

Show us some love and press “L”.

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and follow us.

Let’s stay in touch on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook.