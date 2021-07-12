Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ALEXEY FMNH
Flatstudio

Parimatch: Home page Mobile

ALEXEY FMNH
Flatstudio
ALEXEY FMNH for Flatstudio
Parimatch: Home page Mobile odds sportsbook ux ui interface pm parimatch betting gambling sportsfeed soccer fonbet bwin ligastavok 1xstavka bookmaker onlinecasino mobile navigation betslip
Home page adaptation.

Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/gambling/parimatch

Rebound of
Parimatch: Home page
By Flatstudio
Flatstudio
Flatstudio
We make good Interface systems with you. 🙂
