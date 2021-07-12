Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Internship Portfolio Design Experience

Internship Portfolio Design Experience
Here is my design portfolio during my internship at campus. While designing this product experience, I have learned how to implement research method and delivering proper design experience. There still a lot of improvement that I must learn. Soon I will try to write the behind the scene story about this study case.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
