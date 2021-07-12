🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
6 Bird Coloring Book Pages KDP Interior.
This is a1 High detailed Bird Coloring Book Pages on KDP (suitable for any project if you want). KDP Amazon and they’re a lot of types of coloring books and today I gave you one of the types. Mandala is a very great niche for growing your sales.
Features:
- 1 Butterfly Coloring Pages
-Editable Source & Vector File (AI)
-High-resolution Interiors 300 dpi
-High-quality Print-Ready 1JPG File
-High-quality Print-Ready 1 SVG File
-High-quality Print-Ready 1 JPG File
-High-quality Print-Ready 1 EPS File
-High-quality Print-Ready 1 AI File
-High-quality Print-Ready PDF File
-8.5″ x 11″ Inches
You will get:
➤Editable AI File. You can modify the design as you need.
➤Print-Ready 1 Transparent PNG File.
➤Print-Ready 1 JPG File.
➤Print-Ready PDF File.
All files are compressed into one ZIP File. You need to extract them (Use 7-Zip, Win ZIP, WinRAR or etc.) or Direct Double Click and Extract them.
Item Description:
➤Fully Editable
➤100% vector
➤100% Resizable
➤100% Print ready
Thank You All