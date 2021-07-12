Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
V Raj Singh

Online Event Dashboard Flutin

V Raj Singh
V Raj Singh
  • Save
Online Event Dashboard Flutin dashboard @appdesign illustration @uxdesign @uiuxdesign @uidesign ui
Download color palette

Flutin Live features multiple options to enable you to monetise your online events. Connect multiple Facebook ,YouTube,instagram profiles to Flutin Live and multistream your online events everywhere, simultaneously.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
V Raj Singh
V Raj Singh

More by V Raj Singh

View profile
    • Like