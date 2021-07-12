Danial Nazemi

Tax System - Dashboard

Hi there guys! I hope you are in a tip top shape.

I have been designing the tax system which is thereabouts +90 frames and this one is a glimpse of one of them.

The system is for Iran (Language: Persian) that will be used by more than 5.000.000 millions users.

