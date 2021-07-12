GLEE 316 Landing Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Glee316 is offering a limited offer on 316 million GLEE tokens through a Harvest Program, that represents 20% revenue from the Power Plant, Agricultural Distribution and Cannabis Supply Projects.
The limited offer means once the 316 million tokens is sold out, the opportunity to be in the GLEE Harvest Program is over. GLEE tokens will continue to be available in the Ecosystem but will be excluded in the Revenue Sharing Initiative associated with the Power Plant, Agricultural Distribution and Cannabis Supply projects.
GLEE Tokens are ERC-20 and all transactions are tracked on the Etherium Blockchain