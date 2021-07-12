GLEE 316 Landing Page

Glee316 is offering a limited offer on 316 million GLEE tokens through a Harvest Program, that represents 20% revenue from the Power Plant, Agricultural Distribution and Cannabis Supply Projects.

The limited offer means once the 316 million tokens is sold out, the opportunity to be in the GLEE Harvest Program is over. GLEE tokens will continue to be available in the Ecosystem but will be excluded in the Revenue Sharing Initiative associated with the Power Plant, Agricultural Distribution and Cannabis Supply projects.

GLEE Tokens are ERC-20 and all transactions are tracked on the Etherium Blockchain