Hidance™



  1. hidance1.jpg
  2. hidance2.jpg
  3. hidance3.jpg
  4. hidance4.jpg

Dance + H concept.
I have had a lot of fun with this project, combining the concepts of dance, people in an abstract monogram representing the letter H.

I hope you love it, I would like to know in the comments what you think and what concept you would like me to explore.
Would you like to work with me to create or renew your entire brand? I am available for new projects, write me here:

vaskdesign.contact@gmail.com
