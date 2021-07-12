Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ovate — Mobile LookBook Screen

Ovate — Mobile LookBook Screen mobile ovate illustration ui web projects
Illustrative project for brand Ovate from Canada. Simple colors, minimalism for unique clothes.

See full version on Behance

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Illustrator & Art Director

