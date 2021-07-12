Abdulaziz

Card

Abdulaziz
Abdulaziz
  • Save
Card figma clean uxui web design web ui ux ui component typography minimalistic design card
Download color palette

Hello Guys 👋

I am happy to share with you the card.

I hope you enjoyed it.

Don't forget to follow, press "L" if you like it! ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Abdulaziz
Abdulaziz

More by Abdulaziz

View profile
    • Like