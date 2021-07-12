Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elle Dhita

Audrey Hepburn

Elle Dhita
Elle Dhita
  • Save
Audrey Hepburn digital painting digitalpainting hollywood actress people audrey hepburn audreyhepburn artwork elle dhita art of the day art illustration art illustration
Download color palette

Audrey Hepburn displays a timeless beauty. In this piece, I try to experiment with different way of implementing my style to a real life person.

Elle Dhita
Elle Dhita

More by Elle Dhita

View profile
    • Like