Design Exploration B-BANK

uiux ui payment bank digital payment landingpage website design website
Hello Dribbble , these are my latest landing page exploration of digital payment

Happy to hear suggestions or criticisms from all of you regarding the design

feel free to add me on :
linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/fareldeksano/
IG : https://www.instagram.com/frl.design/

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
