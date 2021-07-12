DesignHub

Butterfly Coloring Book Pages KDP

Butterfly Coloring Book Pages KDP animals kids
This is a1 High detailed Butterfly Coloring Book Pages on KDP (suitable for any project if you want). KDP Amazon and they’re a lot of types of coloring books and today I gave you one of the types. Mandala is a very great niche for growing your sales.

Features:
- 1 Butterfly Coloring Pages
-Editable Source & Vector File (AI)
-High-resolution Interiors 300 dpi
-High-quality Print-Ready 1JPG File
-High-quality Print-Ready 1 SVG File
-High-quality Print-Ready 1 JPG File
-High-quality Print-Ready 1 EPS File
-High-quality Print-Ready 1 AI File
-High-quality Print-Ready PDF File
-8.5″ x 11″ Inches

You will get:
➤Editable AI File. You can modify the design as you need.
➤Print-Ready 1 Transparent PNG File.
➤Print-Ready 1 JPG File.
➤Print-Ready PDF File.

All files are compressed into one ZIP File. You need to extract them (Use 7-Zip, Win ZIP, WinRAR or etc.) or Direct Double Click and Extract them.

Item Description:
➤Fully Editable
➤100% vector
➤100% Resizable
➤100% Print ready

Thank You All

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
