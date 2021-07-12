Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
App navigation bars nowadays look so similar to each other. Since we eat challenges for breakfast, we went and played around with the concept just to prove that it doesn't have to be boring. Behold!

If you feel like we are a good match, and would love to make some awesome stuff together, give us a shout at euroart93@euroart93.hr

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
