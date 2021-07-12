Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shakuro Branding
Shakuro

Art-Selling App Identity System

Shakuro Branding
Shakuro
Shakuro Branding for Shakuro
Hire Us
  • Save
Art-Selling App Identity System product design rebranding logotype styleguide brandbook identity brand design brand identity branding
Download color palette

Lonely Walls is a mobile app from Seattle built on the idea of redefining the way local artists exhibit and sell their artwork. Designed on the intersection of tech and artistic vision, the platform caters to art connoisseurs (both personal and business) and artists willing to explore opportunities.
The identity system was designed to reflect the dynamic nature of the market while staying true to the avowed implications of fine art.

Follow us on Behance.

We're open to a new project ✌️, Contact us.

Shakuro
Shakuro
Helping brands defy.
Hire Us

More by Shakuro

View profile
    • Like