Art-Selling App Identity System

Lonely Walls is a mobile app from Seattle built on the idea of redefining the way local artists exhibit and sell their artwork. Designed on the intersection of tech and artistic vision, the platform caters to art connoisseurs (both personal and business) and artists willing to explore opportunities.
The identity system was designed to reflect the dynamic nature of the market while staying true to the avowed implications of fine art.
