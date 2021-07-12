Soni
TwFoo

Volku - Job Finder Landing Page

Soni
TwFoo
Soni for TwFoo
Hire Us
  • Save
Volku - Job Finder Landing Page design ux clean landing page ui web site web design job portal job site hiring cv resume create job job finder indeed job seeker carrer job
Volku - Job Finder Landing Page design ux clean landing page ui web site web design job portal job site hiring cv resume create job job finder indeed job seeker carrer job
Download color palette
  1. Preview - Volku - Job Finder landing page.png
  2. Volku - Job Finder landing page.png

Hello everyone!
This is a landing page exploration for job finder.
What do you think? Don't forget to press (L) if you like it and feel free to comment.

----------------------------

We are ready to new projects, let's Contact Us!
twfoostudio@gmail.com || Skype

Check Out Our:
Website || Instagram

TwFoo
TwFoo
Specialist Product Design & Development
Hire Us

More by TwFoo

View profile
    • Like