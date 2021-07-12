Denis Budnik
Scorer. Multi-sport mobile app

Scorer. Multi-sport mobile app sport app motion graphics animation scores broadcast fanstore news soccer football euro2020 sport mobileapp uidesign appdesign app ux ui
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

We are excited to present to you our recent project - a mobile multi-sport app. Scorer allows you to be updated about all sports news and rumors, watch important matches, keep all social posts and stories in one place. Even Fan Store is available - you can easily find amazing merch of your favorite team and buy it on Amazon or the official store with just a tap.

⚽ It is a pity that EURO-2020 has already ended, but our team is still experiencing all the emotions that raged on the football fields over the past month. Largely - thanks to this particular application!

