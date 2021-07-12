Tharaka Dulanjaya Thilakasiri

Magic Mushrooms - 3D Visualization #01

Magic Mushrooms - 3D Visualization #01 cgi rain light mushrooms micro photos micro jungle trees forest mushrooms magic magic mushrooms 3d design design advertising 3d visualization 3ds max 3d modeling 3d artist 3d art 3d
"Magic Mushrooms" 3D Visualization made by using Autodesk 3Ds Max & V-Ray. Maps & retouched by using Adobe Photoshop.

See more images on this project,
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123267833/Magic-Mushrooms-3D-Visualization

