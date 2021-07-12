Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vladimir Gruev
heartbeat

dashboard: payments - web application

Vladimir Gruev
heartbeat
Vladimir Gruev for heartbeat
Hire Us
  • Save
dashboard: payments - web application application personal finance finance fintech payments dashboard web application web app web
dashboard: payments - web application application personal finance finance fintech payments dashboard web application web app web
dashboard: payments - web application application personal finance finance fintech payments dashboard web application web app web
Download color palette
  1. shot-1.png
  2. shot-2.png
  3. shot-3.png

Hi everyone. Excited to start your week by ending this series of fintech shots.

Simplicity of household payments should be a must-have feature among all fintech solutions.

What do you think? Let me know down in the comments.

Looks awesome? We think so too. Come hang out with us at our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram so you don't miss any single update.

16f58b00df08425e804f29d84d7d8b59
Rebound of
dashboard: cards tab
By Vladimir Gruev
heartbeat
heartbeat
scalable visual foundation that will help you grow
Hire Us

More by heartbeat

View profile
    • Like