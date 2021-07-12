Sergey Antoniuk

Cryptocurrency exchange website

Sergey Antoniuk
Sergey Antoniuk
Hire Me
  • Save
Cryptocurrency exchange website inspiration landingpage trend coin clean uidesign uiux website chart token lending binance crypto wallet crypto finance trade crypto exchange exchange cryptocurrency bitcoin
Cryptocurrency exchange website inspiration landingpage trend coin clean uidesign uiux website chart token lending binance crypto wallet crypto finance trade crypto exchange exchange cryptocurrency bitcoin
Download color palette
  1. 1111111111111.png
  2. 2222222.png

Hi guys 🔥
This is one of the concepts for the new cryptocurrency exchange website. I used calm and pleasing to the eye colors so that users could stay on the site for a long time and they would not be annoyed.
Your likes and comments help me become better ❤

Have a project? Write to me 👇
antonyuksergey11@gmail.com
Telegram | Linkedin

Also follow me on 👇
Behance | Instagram

Sergey Antoniuk
Sergey Antoniuk
UI / UX Designer. Creative ideas for your projects
Hire Me

More by Sergey Antoniuk

View profile
    • Like