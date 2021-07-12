Piyush Kumar Singh

Cryptocurrency Exchange App

Piyush Kumar Singh
Piyush Kumar Singh
Hire Me
  • Save
Cryptocurrency Exchange App dark mode trading app concept etherium bitcoin exchange app trading market ui 3d cryptocurrency wallet crypto branding clean website dashboard web minimal design app
Cryptocurrency Exchange App dark mode trading app concept etherium bitcoin exchange app trading market ui 3d cryptocurrency wallet crypto branding clean website dashboard web minimal design app
Download color palette
  1. Cryptocurrency Exchange App1.png
  2. Cryptocurrency Exchange App2.png

Hello Dribbblers,
Take a look at my exploration design about Cryptocurrency Platform. This is a concept designed to bridge the gap between the cultural phenomena of cryptocurrency and an effective business tool. Designed as a dynamic medium between a user and the market.
Hope you guys like it. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
Have an idea? Let's talk here or WhatsApp
Follow us here:
Website | Facebook | Twitter

Piyush Kumar Singh
Piyush Kumar Singh
A UX/UI Designer that's keen on simplicity and usability

More by Piyush Kumar Singh

View profile
    • Like