Cryptocurrency Exchange App

Hello Dribbblers,
Take a look at my exploration design about Cryptocurrency Platform. This is a concept designed to bridge the gap between the cultural phenomena of cryptocurrency and an effective business tool. Designed as a dynamic medium between a user and the market.
Hope you guys like it. Cheers! ✨
Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
