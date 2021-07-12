Cryptocurrency Exchange App

Hello Dribbblers,

Take a look at my exploration design about Cryptocurrency Platform. This is a concept designed to bridge the gap between the cultural phenomena of cryptocurrency and an effective business tool. Designed as a dynamic medium between a user and the market.

Hope you guys like it. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.

And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.

Have an idea? Let's talk here or WhatsApp

Follow us here:

Website | Facebook | Twitter