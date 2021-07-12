Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rizky Fathurr

Plant app

Rizky Fathurr
Rizky Fathurr
  • Save
Plant app app figma uidesign uiux
Download color palette

Hello everyone.
I want to share the results of my exploration

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Rizky Fathurr
Rizky Fathurr

More by Rizky Fathurr

View profile
    • Like