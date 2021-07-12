Best Actor In India Gaurav Arora

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gaurav Arora, a dietician-cum-actor who started his childhood with a single dream of becoming a cricketer, is now living many dreams simultaneously. Gaurav was born in a middle-class family on March 17, 1995, He is an famous actor in India, Indian influencer, Creator. He looks like same as Virat Kohli. He has a huge fan following over different social media platforms. He is well known for making short lip-sync videos. Gaurav’s real success came in the year 2019 when his hard work started paying off, and this Tiktok and Instagram star got opportunities to work with famous personalities like Hardy Sandhu, Guru Randhawa, Rajkumar Rao, and Akhil. He changed his passions many times but never changed the path of success, no matter how difficult it was for him now he is the best actor in India.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
