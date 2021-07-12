Faikar | Logo Designer

DOCK - Wordmark Logo Design

DOCK - Wordmark Logo Design yacht ocean p q r s t u v w x y z a b c d e f g h i j k l m o company business marine ship sea dock anchor fish design simple modern identity branding brand wordmark logo
Fun logo exploration by incorporating fish and anchor symbols in dock wordmark.
I'm avaiable for freelance project
📬 faikarproject@gmail.com
