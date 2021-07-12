Jackie Kao

Health-Ade Brand Guidelines

Health-Ade's internal design studio x Sister Studio collab!

The kombucha brand got a glow-up ✨ New typefaces, color palette, photography style, iconography, illustration, graphic treatments, brand manifesto, the list goes on. Super exciting to be a part of this journey!

