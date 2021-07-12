Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Baby Yoda Attends a Wedding

Baby Yoda Attends a Wedding vector illustrator illustration
My brother jokingly asked if I could add baby yoda to his wedding stationary so I added the little guy to his wedding guest book on some custom illustrated pages.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
