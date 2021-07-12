Stark Edge ✪

Childcare Onboarding UI Design

Stark Edge ✪
Stark Edge ✪
Hire Us
  • Save
Childcare Onboarding UI Design onboarding screens minimal daycare center child care childcare app childcare children childcare daycare app babycare uiux design mobile app baby kids app booking app daycare fun teen simple clean
Childcare Onboarding UI Design onboarding screens minimal daycare center child care childcare app childcare children childcare daycare app babycare uiux design mobile app baby kids app booking app daycare fun teen simple clean
Download color palette
  1. Childcare-Onboarding-UI-Design-v1.jpg
  2. Childcare-Onboarding-UI-Design-v2.jpg

Hello everyone👋
This is the onboarding design for the Childcare App.

Hope you like it ❤️ Press "L" on your keyboard.

Feel free to leave your feedback! :)

Don't forget to follow starkedge-design

We are available for work: info@starkedge.com
Thank You!!

Stark Edge ✪
Stark Edge ✪
Your dreams, Awesome way.
Hire Us

More by Stark Edge ✪

View profile
    • Like