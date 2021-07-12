Nicholas Guthrie

Callouts experiment

Callouts experiment web ui america politics typography callout layout grid
Shift Nudge homework. Creating callouts using typography to emphasise a specific point. For this exercise I took a lot of inspiration from the layouts inside of Michael Bierut's book - How to use graphic design to sell things.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
