Go Mobile UX version 2.0 mobile HTML template

https://themeforest.net/item/gomobileux-multipurpose-html-template/24650194

Go Mobile UX Multipurpose template, GoMobileUX is HTML, CSS and js templates. Bootstrap version 5.0.x mobile first HTML/js framework and Framework7 v6.0 along with Angular 12 UI starter kit . We provide wide range of customized, unique creative and flexible components. We also growing component library with widgets and other third party customizations. We also target to create many other demo application pages for our customer so they can easily get ready html pages code that can be satisfy requirements. Now you can see preview of dashboard, statistics, profile, shop, cart and man other pages.