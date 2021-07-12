🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Ravensburg is a town in Upper Swabia. In the Middle Ages, it was an Imperial Free City and an important trading centre. The historic town centre, with its three town gates and over 10 towers of medieval fortification, is still very much intact. It is internationally known for board games and jigsaw puzzles.
Places We Have Been To is a collection of flat poster designs showing all the cities and landmarks we have been to.