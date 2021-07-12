Business Card Design Template

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Welcome to my Business Card Design. You can share your thoughts in comments. I'd like to read everything that you'll write.
THIS BUSINESS CARD TEMPLATE IS :
Size : 3.25 x 2 INCH (with 0.125 Inch bleed area)
Color Mode : CMYK
File available: .ai, .esp, PDF, JPG, PNG.
WANT TO ORDER SOMETHING?
Get me on Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/enjoy_chisim?up_rollout=true
Email: enzoyechisim@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +88 01768283734
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/enjoy-chisim-621033194/
Thanks for visiting.
EC.
