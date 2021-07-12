Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
samurai

samurai digittaldesign graphic design branding pendrawing procreate tattoideals sketch digitaltatto digitttalart logo japantattto japan samurai inkdrawing ink illust tatto design art
this is my own work a samurai and a dragon that is not easy to conquer. my sketch above, i used digital, to create logos, anime, tattoos and logo
Contact me for job inquiries at
Email : ajhurjum@gmail.com
Instagram : @ajhurjum
