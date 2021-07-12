Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md. Asaduzzman

Business/Company Flyer

Md. Asaduzzman
Md. Asaduzzman
  • Save
Business/Company Flyer import branding graphic design
Download color palette

Features :
1. Size - A4 with (.125inch) bleed area.
2. 300 DPI CMYK Print Ready!
3. Fully Editable.
4. Source File.
5. AI+JPG+PNG+EPS+SVG+PDF.

Please don't forget to like and comment on it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Md. Asaduzzman
Md. Asaduzzman

More by Md. Asaduzzman

View profile
    • Like