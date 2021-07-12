Luxzury - Hotel Landing Page

Hello Dribbblers👋,

Today i`ll share my Landing Page design exploration about Hotel. This website aims to make it easier for guests to book rooms and find information about the hotel such as services, facilities, and testimonial. Hope you like it!🤝

Need Web or App Design?

Contact me on abiyyuemir63@gmail.com

------------------------------------

Attributes:

unsplash.com (image)

fonts.google.com/icons