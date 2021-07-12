Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Scientific - but not Heartless

WorkingMouse
We have four values at WorkingMouse that guide everything we do. In 2021, our value, 'Scientific, but not Heartless', was selected as the value that resonated with our team the most.

Our other values are:
Urgent but not Rushed
Fun but not Unprofessional
Initiative but not a Lone Wolf

Read more about our values here: https://workingmouse.com.au/about-us/

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
