We have four values at WorkingMouse that guide everything we do. In 2021, our value, 'Scientific, but not Heartless', was selected as the value that resonated with our team the most.

Our other values are:

Urgent but not Rushed

Fun but not Unprofessional

Initiative but not a Lone Wolf

Read more about our values here: https://workingmouse.com.au/about-us/