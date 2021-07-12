Allen Breiter

Interactive Sales Presentation "Foleon"

My client Voicesense hired me to design an interactive sales presentation using a state-of-the-art online presentation tool called "Foleon". The presentation walks the customer through the history and commercial applications for their voice recognition software.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
