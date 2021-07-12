Task Management System with AI: Yaraa

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Yaraa.ai is an AI-powered business suite that can reduce Human costs and increase productivity. It empowers the organization to be resilient against Covid -19 with speech-based - touch-free, Human - System Interaction.
Artificial Intelligence, telecommute software, remote working, virtual assistant, virtual HR Manager, Virtual receptionist, Virtual project leader, Yaraa, face recognition, speech recognition, HR software, task management software, subscription.